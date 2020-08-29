234 test positive in Kollam

KOLLAM

29 August 2020 22:55 IST

213 get the disease through local transmission

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 1,376 on Saturday with 234 more people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The highest single day spike so far, it includes 213 contact cases, one health worker, 12 persons from abroad and eight others who had travelled from different Indian States.

The Health Department has also confirmed that the death of a 30-year-old Kollam resident is due to COVID-19.

He had died on August 25 while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam.

The health worker who tested positive is a 32-tear-old Kalluvathukkal resident who has been working at Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam.

Steady rise

The district has been registering a steady rise in caseload during the last few days with 156 people testing positive on Friday and 176 people on Thursday.

While 35 people from Kollam Corporation tested positive on Friday, the number crossed 50 on Saturday,sources said .

Kollam district currently has 15,223 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 45,032. While 983 people completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 16,310 primary and 4,876 secondary contacts of the positive cases.

104 recoveries

Kollam also reported 104 recoveries on Saturday and at present nine COVID-19 first-line treatment centres at Valakam, Sasthamcotta, Chavara, Asramam, Vilakudy, Veliyam, Chandanathope and Kottarrakara are functioning in the district along with the special centre at Children's Home.