234 more cases on Kollam list

KOLLAM

16 September 2020 02:52 IST

Active cases now 2,409; 229 of fresh cases are through contact

The number of active cases in the district touched 2,409 with 234 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.

The patients include 229 contact cases, three persons from abroad, and two others who had travelled from Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Kollam Corporation has the highest number of new patients with 57 persons testing positive while Thevalakkara and Karunagappally also reported a spike with 22 and 19 cases respectively.

Kollam currently has 21,212 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 1,50,966. While 738 persons completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 29,377 primary and 6,279 secondary contacts of the positive cases. At present 16 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) are operating in the district and the number of recoveries on Tuesday is 151.

So far, more than 250 persons from the district have been placed in home care and nearly 50 patients among them have recovered. The Health Department has permitted home isolation for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients following the WHO protocol. “Patients in home care should take medicines along with a balanced diet and have proper sleep as per the instructions of medical officer. If they develop any symptoms, the authorities should be informed and asymptomatic patients should take antigen or RT-PCR test on the 10th day,” said Dr R. Sreelatha, District Medical Officer.