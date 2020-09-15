234 more added to Kollam list

Active cases now 2,409; 229 of fresh cases are through contact

The number of active cases in the district touched 2,409 with 234 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.

The patients include 229 contact cases, three persons from abroad, and two others who had travelled from Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Kollam Corporation has the highest number of new patients with more than 60 persons testing positive and Karunagappally reported a spike with nearly 30 cases.

Kollam currently has 21, 212 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 1,50,966. While 738 persons completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 29,377 primary and 6,279 secondary contacts of the positive cases. At present 16 COVID-19 Firstline Treatment Centres (FLTCs) are operating in the district and the number of recoveries on Tuesday is 151.

So far more than 250 persons from the district were placed in home care and nearly 50 patients among them have recovered. The Health Department has permitted home isolation for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients following the WHO protocol. “Patients in home care should take medicines along with a balanced diet and have proper sleep as per the instructions of medical officer. If they develop any symptoms, the authorities should be informed immediately and asymptomatic patients should take antigen or RT-PCR test on the 10th day. After testing negative and completing the self-monitoring period, they can start routine work and other activities,” said Dr. R. Sreelatha, District Medical Officer.