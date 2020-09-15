234 more added to Kollam list

The number of active cases in the district touched 2,409 with 234 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.
The patients include 229 contact cases, three persons from abroad, and two others who had travelled from Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Kollam Corporation has the highest number of new patients with more than 60 persons testing positive and Karunagappally reported a spike with nearly 30 cases.
Kollam currently has 21, 212 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 1,50,966. While 738 persons completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 29,377 primary and 6,279 secondary contacts of the positive cases. At present 16 COVID-19 Firstline Treatment Centres (FLTCs) are operating in the district and the number of recoveries on Tuesday is 151.
So far more than 250 persons from the district were placed in home care and nearly 50 patients among them have recovered. The Health Department has permitted home isolation for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients following the WHO protocol. “Patients in home care should take medicines along with a balanced diet and have proper sleep as per the instructions of medical officer. If they develop any symptoms, the authorities should be informed immediately and asymptomatic patients should take antigen or RT-PCR test on the 10th day. After testing negative and completing the self-monitoring period, they can start routine work and other activities,” said Dr. R. Sreelatha, District Medical Officer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath