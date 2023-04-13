234 get appointment letters at Palakkad Railway Division Rozgar Mela

April 13, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Palakkad Railway Division took part in a nation-wide Rozgar Mela in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave away 71,000 appointment letters for various posts across the country.

It was for the first time that the Palakkad Railway Division joined the Rozgar Mela (employment fair). The Department of Personnel and Training coordinated the fourth edition of the Central job fair.

As many as 234 candidates received their appointment letters at the mela. When 206 of them were appointed in the Palakkad Railway Division, 15 landed jobs in the Salem Railway Division, five in the Postal department, one in the Bank of Baroda, five in Gramin Bank, and two in IIT Palakkad.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy was the chief guest at the function held at Railway Kalyana Mandapam, Railway Colony.

Palakkad municipal chairperson Priya Ajayan and Akathethara grama panchayat member Smitham Albin spoke at the function.

DivisionalrRailway manager Yashpal Singh Tomar, additional divisional railway manager C.T. Sakkeer Hussain, additional divisional railway manager S. Jayakrishnan, senior divisional personnel manager Sidharth K. Varma, and senior divisional commercial manager Arun Thomas Kalathikal were among those present.

The appointments of 71,000 candidates for various posts in 45 Central government departments in 45 centres across the country were included in the fourth edition of the Rozgar Mela held on Thursday.