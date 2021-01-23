234 cases in Palakkad

PALAKKAD

23 January 2021 23:18 IST

As many as 234 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Palakkad district on Saturday. When 136 of them got the disease through direct contact with infected persons, there were 92 cases without an identifiable source of infection.

Four cases had come from other States. There were two health workers among the newly infected persons. District health officials said that 178 people recovered from the disease on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, vaccination against COVID-19 continued in the district. As many as 1,290 health workers were given the vaccine on Saturday. District officials said that 5,052 health workers were administered the vaccine since the vaccination was launched on Saturday last.