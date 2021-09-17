23,360 new cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

17 September 2021 20:14 IST

131 more deaths reported, 20,388 persons recover

Kerala logged 23,260 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, when 1,28,817 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool on Friday stood at 1,88,926, with 20,388 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

Despite the decrease in hospitalisations, there has been no let up in COVID-19 deaths. The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 23,296 with the State adding 131 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Friday.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State dropped to 2,223 on Friday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support also dropped to 954.

Much to the relief of the government, hospitalisations due to COVID are steadily going down in the State, despite the new cases being reported on a daily basis, indicating that the proportion of those getting serious COVID and getting hospitalised is declining.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID has come down to 1,899, while the total number of patients with moderate or severe COVID in various hospitals across the State has declined further to 26,362.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began now stands at 44,69,488 cases.

Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 4,013 cases, Ernakulam 3,143, Kozhikode 2,095, Thiruvananthapuram 2,045, Malappuram 1,818, Alappuzha 1,719, Palakkad 1,674, Kollam 1,645, Kottayam 1,431, Kannur 1,033, Pathanamthitta 983, Idukki 692, Wayanad 639, and Kasaragod 330 cases.