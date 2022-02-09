23,253 new COVID-19 cases in State

The State on Wednesday reported 23,253 new cases of COVID-19, when 84,919 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool dipped to 2,58,188 cases. The number of recoveries on the day was 47,882.

Hospitalisations are dipping steadily and the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals decreased to 8,194. New hospital admissions on the day was 1,285.

The present ICU occupancy in both public and private hospitals dipped to 1,221. The ventilator occupancy also went down to 323.

The State declared 227 COVID-19 deaths, of which 29 occurred in the last 24 hours and 198 were deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours. The State added 627 pending deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families. In all, the official cumulative case fatality rose to 60,793.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 63,46,631 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 4,441 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 2,673, Kottayam 2,531, Kollam 2,318, Thrissur 1,790, Kozhikode 1,597, Alappuzha 1,405, Malappuram 1,200, Pathanamthitta 1,232, Idukki 1,052, Kannur 966, Palakkad 866, Wayanad 803 and Kasaragod 379.