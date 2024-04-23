2,319 polling booths in Thrissur district

April 23, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Thrissur

There are 2,319 polling booths spread across 1,194 polling locations in Thrissur district for the Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of booths in various Assembly constituencies are: Chelakkara (177); Kunnamkulam (174); Guruvayur (189); Manalur (190); Wadakkancherry (181); Ollur (185); Thrissur (161); Nattika (180); Kaipamangalam (153); Irinjalakuda (181); Puthukkad (189); Chalakudy (185); and Kodungalloor (174).

There are 1,275 polling booths and six auxiliary books in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

95.01% in home voting

Meanwhile, in home voting for differently abled and elderly people above the age of 85, a total of 95.01% polling was recorded in Thrissur district. Of the total voters of 18,495, a total of 17,572 people cast their votes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.