year
2,319 polling booths in Thrissur district

April 23, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

There are 2,319 polling booths spread across 1,194 polling locations in Thrissur district for the Lok Sabha elections.

The number of booths in various Assembly constituencies are: Chelakkara (177); Kunnamkulam (174); Guruvayur (189); Manalur (190); Wadakkancherry (181); Ollur (185); Thrissur (161); Nattika (180); Kaipamangalam (153); Irinjalakuda (181); Puthukkad (189); Chalakudy (185); and Kodungalloor (174).

There are 1,275 polling booths and six auxiliary books in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

95.01% in home voting

Meanwhile, in home voting for differently abled and elderly people above the age of 85, a total of 95.01% polling was recorded in Thrissur district. Of the total voters of 18,495, a total of 17,572 people cast their votes.

