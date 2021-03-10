2,316 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala as active case pool goes down to 37,150

Test positivity rate drops to 3.51%

New COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala were 2,316 on Tuesday when 65,906 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate which dropped below 4% for the first time on Monday continued to dip and was at 3.51% on Tuesday. The State’s cumulative case burden of COVID-19 cases, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 10,81,055.

On Tuesday, the State’s active case pool which has been dropping rapidly went down further to 37,150 cases. On Tuesday also, a significantly high number of recoveries than new cases were reported, with 4,386 persons recovering from their disease. The cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began have risen to 10,39,281.

The addition of 16 new deaths in the past few days to the official list of COVID-19 fatalities on Monday took the State’s cumulative toll till date to 4,328 deaths. Alappuzha reported three deaths, Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode reported two deaths each while Thiruvananthapuram, Kasaragod and Kannur reported one death each.

The number of critically ill patientswho are currently being treated in ICUs dropped to 541 as of Tuesday, according to official reports, with 183 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 147 cases had no history of travel or contact with infected persons while 2,121 cases are believed to have been infections locally acquired through contact with an infected person.

Among districts, Kottayam reported the maximum number of new cases at 279, followed by Kozhikode 267, Thrissur 244, Ernakulam 231, Kollam 213, Pathanamthitta 198, Kannur 178, Thiruvananthapuram 160, Malappuram 142, Alappuzha 98, Idukki 92, Palakkad 77, Kasaragod 73, and Wayanad 64.

Travel advisory

Keralites travelling to Tamil Nadu are not required to provide an RT-PCR negative certificate at the borders, a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office has said.

Principal Secretary, Transport, K.R. Jyothilal, had contacted his counterpart in Tamil Nadu following reports that the neighbouring State’s official insisted that passengers furnish an RT-PCR negative certificate issued in the past 72 hours. The Tamil Nadu government then clarified no such prerequisite existed for travel.