2,312 more test positive in Thrissur

Audit teams to review COVID-19 safety arrangements in hospitals

There were 2,312 fresh cases in Thrissur district on Tuesday while 4,898 patients recovered from the pandemic. The test positivity rate was 23.88%.

Only one grama panchayat in the district had the TPR higher than 50% on Tuesday. Chovvannur panchayat recorded a TPR of 51.05%.

Active cases in the district are 38,614 and 81 people from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts. So far 2,09,284 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and 1,70,510 people have recovered.

According to official statistics, 2,294 people, including 10 health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Tuesday.

Of them, 386 were above the age of 60 and 171 children were below 10. In all, 31,229 people were under homecare. As many as 9.681 samples were taken for the test on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, safety audit teams were formed in the district to review the safety arrangements in private/government hospitals as part of COVID preventive measures.

Thrissur Collector S. Shanavas said that oxygen availability would be ensured for the bed-ridden patients in houses and old age homes in the district.

ASHA workers, community health nurses and palliative staff nurses have been asked to collect details about people, who use oxygen cylinders or other breathing support.