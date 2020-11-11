230 cases in Pathanamthitta

As many as 230 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, 200 persons contracted the virus through local contact. Among the local bodies, Aranmula reported 18 cases, followed by Eraviperoor with 11 cases.

Meanwhile, a 59-year-old Kuttoor native, who had committed suicide the other day, tested positive post-death.

With 165 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 1,881 active cases.