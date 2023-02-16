231 bird species spotted at Periyar Tiger Reserve in survey

February 16, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - IDUKKI

Authorities have confirmed the presence of a migratory bird for the first time inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR). The fourth bird survey held at the PTR has spotted 231 bird species in total, including 14 threatened and 20 endemic species.

P.O. Nameer, Professor and Head of the Centre for Wildlife Studies, College of Forestry, Kerala Agricultural University, said that for the first time, the Kashmir flycatcher, a migratory bird, was spotted in the survey at PTR. “The Kashmir flycatcher is an insectivorous species that breeds in the northwest Himalayas. In the survey, the Orange-breasted green pigeon was also spotted at the PTR after a gap of 100 years,” said Dr. Nameer.

According to officials, some of the major bird species spotted in the survey include the Nilgiri wood pigeon, Chestnut-winged cuckoo, Large hawk-cuckoo, Malayan night heron, Legge’s hawk-eagle, Greater spotted eagle, Lesser fish eagle , Besra, Pallid harrier, Sri Lanka Bay Owl , Great hornbill, White-bellied sholakili, Palani chilappan , Kashmir flycatcher and Orange-breasted green pigeon .

“One of the criteria to assess the significance of a protected area should be the presence of threatened or endemic species of birds. In this context, PTR becomes significant as it supports 20 out of the 26 endemic bird species of the Western Ghats and 14 threatened species. This is something only a few sanctuaries in Kerala can boast of, thus underscoring the significance of PTR as an ‘important bird and biodiversity area’, a recognition given by BirdLife International,” said Dr. Nameer.

“PTR is an area that supports an excellent and a healthy population of threatened and endemic bird species of the Western Ghats. This makes it a significant location for long-term conservation of the birds of the region,” said Dr. Nameer.

The four-day survey began on January 26 and was conducted jointly by bird watchers and the Forest department. The team was led by PTR East deputy director Patil Suyog Subhash Rao, assistant field director (AFD) P.J. Suhyb, biologist Anoop and bird watchers Premchand Reghuvaran and Ahmed Omar, and Dr. Nameer.