23-year-old youth killed at Neyyattinkara

A 23-year-old youth was killed by a gang at Neyyattinkara on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Adithyan of Oorutukaala. The incident occurred near the Kodangavila bridge, the Neyyattinkara police said. Adithyan was riding a bike when a group, that reached the spot in a car, attacked him.
Adithyan was the collection agent of a private microfinance firm. A dispute over a money transaction is said to have led to the attack. The police have intensified search for the accused.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT