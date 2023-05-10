23-year-old arrested with MDMA in Thiruvananthapuram

May 10, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotics Special Squad has arrested a 23-year-old man who had 2.81 g of MDMA in his possession. The accused, identified as David E. Paul of Hill Garden, Marappalam, was planning to sell the MDMA in the capital city, said Excise officials on Wednesday. He has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Excise officials described him as a major link in a drugs racket and a middleman for MDMA smuggled into Kerala from Bengaluru. He has several ‘customers’ among the youth, students and women, said excise officials.

A team, led by excise Circle Inspector (CI) B.L. Shibu of the Excise Enforcement and Anti Narcotics Special Squad and preventive officer Anil Kumar, nabbed David during night-time inspections in the Marappalam area. The squad also confiscated ₹5,200, reportedly earnings from drug sales, from him.