23-year-old accused of killing 18-month-old son

Police personnel bringing Saranya, accused of killing her infant son, to Thayyil in Kannur as part of evidence collection on Wednesday.

KANNUR

20 February 2020 08:30 IST

Local residents turn violent on seeing Saranya, who is accused of killing her son

Saranya, the 23-year-old woman accused of killing her 18-month-old son, Viyan, was taken to the crime scene here on Wednesday for collection of evidence.

The City police took Saranya to her house and the crime scene on the Thayyil beach around 10 a.m. The police had a difficult time managing the people gathered there.

They hurled abuses and turned aggressive as the accused walked back with the police after evidence collection. The police had to whisk her away from the scene as people started flooding the area.

Advertising

Advertising

Father’s reaction

Saranya showed no remorse as she narrated the incidents to the police. When she was taken to her house, Saranya’s father Valsaraj demanded that she be hanged for the crime.

“I would be happy if my daughter is hanged for what she did. No one should go through such a situation,” said an emotional Valsaraj, who was very close to the child.

Kannur City Circle inspector P.R. Satheesh said they had arrested Saranya after she confessed to the crime. She said she killed the child to live with her paramour, who is also a close friend of her husband.

Post-mortem result

Saranya took the child out in the early hours of Monday (February 17) and threw him on the sea wall. A post-mortem examination report reveals that head injuries were the cause of the child’s death. The police got clues of her involvement in the murder after the forensic report found evidence of seawater, salt, and sand from her clothes.

The police released her paramour and her husband, Pranav, after a detailed interrogation.

Primary investigation found no evidence of the involvement of her lover in the crime, the police added.