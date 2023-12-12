December 12, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Industrial Relations Committee (IRC) meeting conducted in the presence of Labour Commissioner has decided to provide 23% wage hike for cashew workers.

As per the revised wages, shelling workers will get ₹54.80 per kg while peeling workers will get ₹69.71 per kg and grading workers will get ₹22.55 per day. The pay for head load workers has been increased to ₹497.27 per day. The hike for each section is ₹18.61, 23.68, 137.5 and 151.52 respectively. A couple of IRC meeting held earlier had yielded no results with trade unions demanding 30% hike and processors agreeing for 15%.

According to processors, though the industry is currently going through a crisis, a 23% hike was agreed upon after realising the hardships of workers. Meanwhile, Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) and Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society (Capex) has sought the cooperation of trade unions, workers and processors.

KSCDC chairman S. Jayamohan said that both KSCDC and Capex have doubled the benefits of workers and now they are also provided regular working days. “We have made several interventions to ensure benefits including ESI. Despite huge financial crisis, an Onam advance of ₹10,000 was disbursed causing an additional burden of ₹ 60 lakh for KSCDC and ₹20 lakh for Capex,” he said.

The government had launched a one-time settlement scheme for the sector so that the interest for loans up to ₹10 crore will be completely written off while entrepreneurs who have taken loans up to ₹2 crore from various banks were provided a chance to close the loan by paying 50% of the principal.

“Through various measures the State government is trying to reopen private factories that have remained closed for a while. While, 6,000 new workers have been employed in the government factories, 216 others were appointed for monthly wages. On the basis of merit, A total 26 workers have been promoted to clerical posts based on their merit,” he added.

Mr. Jayamohan also pointed out that the Corporation had incurred a loss of ₹1.5 crore due to the illegal strike in Kayamkulam, Karimulaikkal and Nooranad factories. “We suspect it is a deliberate attempt to prevent KSCDC and Capex products reaching market during the festival season and generate a demand for low-quality imported nuts,” he said.