23 new patients in COVID-19 list in Kollam

A total of 23 persons from the district, all of them NoRKs, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

While 17 persons are from abroad, others had travelled from Hyderabad and Bangalore. The patients include six persons from Saudi Arabia, four from Kuwait, two from Dubai, and one each from Ethiopia, Qatar, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Kazakhstan.

Among the domestic travellers, four are from Hyderabad while the two others came from Bangalore. The new cases are from Thevalakkara, Edamon, Anchal, Thalavur, Neduvannur, Sooranad West, Chittumala, Pavithreswaram, Punalur, Kottarakara, East Kallada, Kanjaveli, Puthanambalam, Odanavattam, Umayanallur and Kallelibhagam.

The Thevalakkara resident is a 60-year-old who travelled from Hyderabad with his relatives including two women and a child aged nine, reaching Kollam on June 26. All were under home quarantine when they tested positive.

From Edamon, two women tested positive. They arrived in Kollam on June 30 from Bangalore. Others include an Anchal resident, Thalavur resident, Chittumala resident, Punalur resident, East Kallada resident, and Kottarakara resident who travelled from Doha on various days of June.

The patient from Anchal was in institutional quarantine after he arrived from Saudi Arabia on June 29. The one from Kanjaveli arrived from Dubai on June 21. Also among the new patients is another Punlaur resident who arrived from Kuwait on June 27.

Friday’s patient list also included a Puthambalam resident who was in institution quarantine, an Odanavattam resident who is a Kazakhstan-returnee, and an Umayanallur resident who came from Ethiopia, both of whom were under home quarantine.

The Anchal resident who arrived from Abu Dhabi on June 30 is currently undergoing treatment at Ernakulam.