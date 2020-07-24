23 new cases in Pathanamthitta

Twenty-three people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Friday, taking the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district to 313, a release said.
Of the new cases, 13 are contacts of patients, six expatriates, while four had come from other States.
Overall tally
The overall tally of cases in the district rose to 981 on Friday. Of this, 667 have recovered from the disease. One person has died.
As per the bulletin, 153 people recovered from the disease on Friday alone.
Of the 313 patients, 306 are in isolation wards in hospitals in the district while the rest are in hospitals outside the district.
As per the bulletin, 19 persons with symptoms were also in isolation wards in hospitals. It also said that 6,042 people were in quarantine at Corona Care Centres as well as houses in the district as on Friday.
Meanwhile, Metropolitan Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church in Thiruvalla Thomas Mar Koorilos said the archdiocese had permitted the district administration to utilise the Santhi Nilayam complex in Thiruvalla town, boy’s hostel of Mar Athanaseus College for Advanced Studies, Thiruvalla, at Thukalasserry, Bodhana Buildings on Pushpagiri Road, and the Medicity Campus at Perunthuruthy for setting up Covid Care Centres.
The Church also permitted the administration to convert the St. Mary’s Catholic Church auditorium at Thirumoolapuram into a First-line Covid Treatment Centre as and when needed, the Archbishop said.
