23 more Omicron cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

08 January 2022 20:38 IST

Except for one , all new cases were from international travellers who reached the State

Kerala has detected 23 more Omicron cases from its samples that tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of Omicron cases in the State to 328.

All new cases, except one were detected in samples from international travellers who reached the State. One case was detected in a contact.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the new cases detected, 11 were from Thiruvananthapuram, four from Kollam, three from Kottayam, while one each were reported from Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kozhikode. Two cases were detected in two Tamil Nadu natives from UAE.

A total of 33 cases out of the 328 Omicron cases have been reported in contacts.