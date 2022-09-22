23 kg heroin seized in Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 22, 2022 00:22 IST

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has reportedly seized 23 kg of heroin worth crores of rupees from near Neyyattinkara. Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure. They have been identified as Ramesh, 33, of Thirumala and Santhosh Lal, 35, of Sreekaryam.

According to the police, the heroin was stored on the top floor of a house near Aralumoodu. Reportedly, the heroin was smuggled into Mumbai from Africa and then brought to Kerala via rail.

A DRI team made the seizure with the assistance of officials from the the Narcotics Control Bureau. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

