Kerala

23 kg heroin seized in Thiruvananthapuram

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has reportedly seized 23 kg of heroin worth crores of rupees from near Neyyattinkara. Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure. They have been identified as Ramesh, 33, of Thirumala and Santhosh Lal, 35, of Sreekaryam.

According to the police, the heroin was stored on the top floor of a house near Aralumoodu. Reportedly, the heroin was smuggled into Mumbai from Africa and then brought to Kerala via rail.

A DRI team made the seizure with the assistance of officials from the the Narcotics Control Bureau. An investigation has been launched into the incident.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2022 12:24:26 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/23-kg-heroin-seized-in-thiruvananthapuram/article65919865.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY