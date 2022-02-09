23 dogs to join K-9 Squad of Kerala Police

They are trained in explosive/drug detection, tracking

The K-9 Squad of the Kerala Police will get a shot in the arm with 23 more dogs set to join it soon.

The canines have completed training at the State Dog Training School of the Kerala Police Academy. The passing-out parade of these dogs of the 12th batch is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday on the main parade ground of the academy at Ramavarmapuram here.

State Police Chief Anil Kant will be the chief guest at the parade. Additional Director General of Police (Training) & Director, Kerala Police Academy, Balram Kumar Upadhyay; Inspector General of Police (Training) Sethuraman; and other senior officers will be present on the occasion.

The dogs are joining duty after a rigorous training of nine months. Training for 23 dogs and 46 handlers of the 12th batch of State Dog Training School commenced on March 19, 2021.

The breeds

There are 16 Belgian Milionis dogs, four German Shepherd dogs, one Golden Retriever dog, one Doberman dog, and one Labrador dog in the 12th batch. Of them, 12 are male and 11 are female. While 14 dogs have been trained in the Explosive Detection category, five are trained in the Tracker category, three in the Narcotics Detection category, and one in the Cadaver Detection category.

After the passing-out parade, 14 dogs trained in the Explosive Detection category will be allocated to different districts. Alappuzha will get two of them, Thiruvananthapuram City one, Thiruvananthapuram Rural – 1, Malappuram – 1, Thrissur City - 1, Thrissur Rural – 1, Kozhikode City – 1, Kozhikode Rural – 1, Kannur City – 1, Kannur Rural – 1, Kollam City – 1, Ernakulam Rural – 1, and Kottayam – 1. The five dogs trained in the Tracker category will be allocated to Kochi City, Palakkad, Kannur Rural, Idukki, and Thrissur City.

One each of the dogs trained in the Narcotics Detection category will be allocated to Thiruvananthapuram City, Thiruvananthapuram Rural, and Kannur Rural. The dog trained in the Cadaver Detection category will be allocated to the Idukki K-9 Squad.