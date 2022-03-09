22nd bird survey at Aralam sanctuary from March 11

The 22nd bird survey at the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, which is known for its rare biodiversity, will be held from March 11 to 13. The survey is conducted in the second week of March every year in collaboration with the Aralam Wildlife Division.

Dr. Muhammed Jafer Palot, zoologist, said the survey is important considering that new species of birds are spotted every year.

The sanctuary is also known for large varieties of butterflies, and 263 species of butterflies have been found in Aralam in the past 22 years.

A freshwater fish survey had also been launched in the sanctuary. As many as 48 species of fish have been found in the river flowing through the sanctuary.