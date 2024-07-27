22nd anniversary of Kumarakom boat tragedy observed

The Muhamma-based Arangu Social Service Forum organised a remembrance meeting on the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the Kumarakom boat tragedy on Saturday. Floral tributes were paid to the victims at the function held at Muhamma at 6 a.m.

The commemoration meeting was inaugurated by Muhamma grama panchayat president Swapna Shabu.

The Kumarakom boat tragedy took place on July 27, 2002. It claimed 29 lives, including that of 15 women and an infant. A passenger boat operated by the State Water Transport Department (SWTD), which set off from Muhamma to Kumarakom capsized in the Vembanad Lake around 6.15 a.m. Several passengers aboard were on their way to attend a Public Service Commission examination.

Musician Alleppey Rishikesh presided. Arangu patron C.P. Shaji, KE Carmel Central School, Muhamma principal Samjy Vadakkedom and others attended the function.

In memory of the lives lost in the boat tragedy, members of the National Service Scheme unit at AB Vilasom Higher Secondary School, Muhamma donated 29 books to the library in the SWTD’s S52 boat, which conducts service between Muhamma and Kumarakom, in another function. The library in the boat was set up two years ago and has more than 300 books.

