229 positive cases in capital

The district has reported a relatively low caseload of 229 new COVID-19 cases when 3,337 tests were performed over the past 24 hours.

The active case pool stood at 4,614 cases with 751 more people recovering from the disease in the district, health officials said. Local transmission accounted for 158 cases while the source of infection remained vague in 60 cases. The list also contained five health workers and six persons who arrived in the district, health officials said.

The death toll in the district, meanwhile, rose to 530 with two more recent deaths being attributed to COVID-19. The deceased included a 48-year-old man from Manikanteswaram, and a 67-year-old man from Chakkai.

Meanwhile, 1,181 persons were newly quarantined in the district as part of the precautionary measures adopted to contain the spread of the infection. As of Monday, 26,615 persons are quarantined in the district including 26,482 persons in home isolation and 133 others who are hospitalised. As many as 1,272 persons completed the observation period without developing symptoms.

Meanwhile, the City Police have registered cases against nine more persons under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, as part of the inspections in connection with the enforcement of COVID-19 protocol. Action was taken against 50 people in all on Monday for violation of COVID-19-related guidelines, the police said. Thirty-nine persons were fined a total ₹19,500 for failing to wear masks and observe physical distancing norms.