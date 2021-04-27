2,272 new COVID cases in district

806 recover, two more deaths reported

The district reported 2,272 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the active caseload to 16,677.

The district also reported 806 recoveries on the day, the district administration said.

The death toll, meanwhile, rose to 955 with two more deaths due to COVID-19 reported on Monday.

Of the new cases, local transmission accounted for 1,934. The list included six health workers. The number of people in quarantine in the district rose to 51,504 with the addition of 3,951 individuals on Monday.

Containment zones

The following areas were declared as containment zones: Nagarukuzhi in Pullampara panchayat, and Mankottukonam, Dhanuvachapuram, and Eythokondakani in Kollayil grama panchayat.