227 establishments in Kollam Corporation declared garbage-free

Green certification was given to 52 schools, eight colleges and 1,000 neighbourhood groups

Published - November 01, 2024 07:35 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday declared several institutions, schools and colleges in the district “green” as part of the Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign.

The declaration was made at an event organised by the Kollam Corporation in connection with the completion of the first phase of the campaign on November 1 and 50% of the institutions coming within the Corporation limits were declared as green establishments. In the programme presided over by Mayor Prasanna Ernst, certificates of Haritha Keralam Mission were distributed to the green institutions.

On the occasion, an announcement was also made to make five centres in Kollam Corporation garbage-free.

A total of 227 institutions in Kollam Corporation limits have been declared garbage-free. Green certification was given to 52 schools, eight colleges and 1,000 neighbourhood groups at the event.

By December 31, when the second phase of the campaign ends, 25% of neighbourhoods, 25% of tourism centres, 50% of towns and 100% of educational institutions will become green.

In the third phase of the project, 50% of neighbourhood groups, 50% of tourism centres and 100% of towns and offices will follow suit. By the fourth phase, 100% of the neighbourhood groups will be green, said the Minister. By the fifth phase, projects to make the Corporation completely waste-free will be implemented.

Digitally literate

The Minister, who also declared Kollam Corporation a fully digitally literate civic body, said that 26,659 persons in Kollam Corporation were made digitally literate under the Digi Keralam project. The goal was achieved with the cooperation of Corporation employees, literacy promoters, Kudumbashree members and National Service Scheme volunteers.

Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu, Corporation secretary D. Saju and standing committee heads were also present.

