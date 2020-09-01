227 cases in capital, 394 recover

223 of the fresh cases due to local transmission

Thiruvananthapuram reported 227 COVID-19 on Tuesday, while the number of recoveries went up to 394.

Among the fresh cases, as many as 223 have been attributed to local transmission. The sources of infection in 71 newly reported cases are unknown. These include cases recorded in Manacaud, Medical College, Sreekaryam, Karamana, Chala, Maruthamkuzhi, Kazhakuttom, Vallakadavu, Nemom, Pallippuram, Pozhiyoor, Neyyattinkara, Parassala, Vithura and Kunnathukal.

The official death toll in the district rose to 89 with the death of a 67-year-old Pulluvila native who died on August 26 being attributed to the disease.

While the capital district recorded 408 COVID-19 cases on August 29, the daily caseload appeared to be on the fall with 310 and 221 cases being reported on the subsequent days. Sources maintained that the dip could be attributed to the fall in testing during the last few days when no testing camps were held on account of the Onam holidays.

The district administration recently formulated a new action plan in anticipation of a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases during the next two weeks. The projection is also spurred by the chances of gatherings in commercial areas and other places during the Onam festivities.

The recent spate of demonstrations fuelled by political issues has also worried the district authorities.

Meanwhile, the district administration declared containment zones in Poundukadavu and Valiyaveli in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Njayayil in Ottoor grama panchayat; and Nalumukku and Chilambil in Azhoor grama panchayat.

Restrictions that were imposed in Delavapuram in Cherunniyoor grama panchayat; Peringamala in Venganoor grama panchayat; Cheruveli in Anad grama panchayat; and Manacaud market in Manacaud and Lukes lane in Anbujavilasam road, Vanchiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation have been withdrawn.