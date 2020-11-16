226 report positive in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

16 November 2020 20:27 IST

The district logged 226 COVID-19 cases on Monday. Of the fresh cases, 220 people contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of three persons remains unknown. Two persons who came from other States and one from abroad were also diagnosed with the disease.

The 226 cases include 44 reported from Alappuzha, 14 from Cherthala, 13 from Thrikkunnappuzha, and 12 from Veliyanad.

Meanwhile, 658 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 8,089.

Parts of ward 5 in Karuvatta and ward 16 in Punnapra South grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.