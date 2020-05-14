Kerala

226 in quarantine in Pathanamthitta

17,767 screened at border points

As many as 179 people who came from other States and 47 from abroad were placed under quarantine in the district on Wednesday.

With this, the number of people in quarantine went up to 1,421 in the district. While 1,266 came from other States, 145 had come by evacuation flights. An official bulletin released here in the evening said five primary contacts of a COVID-19 patient in Tamil Nadu too were among the quarantined.

However, no new case of COVID-19 was reported in the district on Wednesday while samples of 50 quarantined persons tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

A total of 4,879 samples had been sent for clinical examination so far. While 18 of them tested positive, 4,466 tested negative for the infection. As per the bulletin, seven persons, including a COVID-19 patient, are under observation at the isolation wards in hospitals in the district. A total of 278 persons were quarantined at 56 Corona Care Centres in the district.

Meanwhile, the 151 surveillance squads deployed by the Health Department screened 17,767 people for symptoms of COVID-19 at the 15 border points in the district on Wednesday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 8:11:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/226-in-quarantine-in-pathanamthitta/article31579426.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY