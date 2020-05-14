226 in quarantine in Pathanamthitta

As many as 179 people who came from other States and 47 from abroad were placed under quarantine in the district on Wednesday.

With this, the number of people in quarantine went up to 1,421 in the district. While 1,266 came from other States, 145 had come by evacuation flights. An official bulletin released here in the evening said five primary contacts of a COVID-19 patient in Tamil Nadu too were among the quarantined.

However, no new case of COVID-19 was reported in the district on Wednesday while samples of 50 quarantined persons tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

A total of 4,879 samples had been sent for clinical examination so far. While 18 of them tested positive, 4,466 tested negative for the infection. As per the bulletin, seven persons, including a COVID-19 patient, are under observation at the isolation wards in hospitals in the district. A total of 278 persons were quarantined at 56 Corona Care Centres in the district.

Meanwhile, the 151 surveillance squads deployed by the Health Department screened 17,767 people for symptoms of COVID-19 at the 15 border points in the district on Wednesday.