2,255 people test positive in capital

Test positivity rate at 13.9%, active cases at 12,067 as 1,258 people recover

The COVID-19 graph continued an upward trend in Thiruvananthapuram district when 2,255 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

This marked the first time the district breached the 2,000-mark in daily caseload since June 12 when 2,234 cases were recorded.

While 1,258 people recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours, the active case count stood at 12,067. A test positivity rate of 13.9% has also been recorded in the district.

Among the new set of cases, 2,150 have been attributed to local transmission of the infection, while the source of infection was unknown among the rest. Six health care workers were among those diagnosed with the disease.

The increasing COVID-19 caseload also appeared to push the fatality rate in the district. Following several days when the number of deaths remained in the single-digit, as many as 12 recent deaths were attributed to the disease on Friday. As many as 3,511 people have succumbed to the disease thus far. The case fatality ratio neared one in the district. A total of 28,298 people were currently in quarantine in various parts of the district. These included 2,538 people who were ordered to self-isolate themselves during the last 24 hours.

Additional District Magistrate E. Muhammed Safeer, who has been officiating as District Collector, has declared new containment zones in Panchayat and Kunnuvila wards in Vakkom grama panchayat. The existing containment zones in Ponnumangalam and Medical College wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and micro-containment zone in VSSC area in Pallithura ward of the Corporation have been withdrawn in view of the falling count of COVID-19 cases.