22,414 new cases in State

Test positivity rate rises to 18.41%.

Kerala’s new augmented mass testing strategy, to test as many people as possible and to remove all COVID-19 infectious persons from the community to prevent onward transmission, is paying off as the State managed to identify 22,414 more new cases on Wednesday, when 1,21,763 samples were analysed in the past 24 hours.

This is another new high for the State as far as a single day’s spike is concerned . As more testing gets done, these records are likely to topple in the coming days. Test positivity rate rose to 18.41%. Nine districts reported over a thousand new cases on Wednesday

The second wave is pushing up the State’s case fatality graph in a major way and on Wednesday, with the addition of 22 new deaths, the cumulative COVID fatality in Kerala ever since the pandemic began reached 5,000. The State claims that it still has a low CFR (case fatality rate) of 0.4% even as COVID takes more lives every day.

The State’s cumulative COVID burden now stands at 12,95,059 cases. With 5,431 people reported to have recovered, the number of recoveries till date stands at 11,54,102

The active case pool soared to register 1,35,631 patients. Though the number of hospitalised persons is 14,401, the State is adding over 2,500 new hospital admissions every day. On Wednesday, new hospital admissions was 2,580. A total of 3,05,836 people in the State are at present in home or institutional isolation.

ICU admissions are on the rise in all districts. The State has close to one thousand critically ill patients (999) in ICUs now, while the number of patients requiring ventilator assistance rose to 313.

The disease transmission in northern districts has been skyrocketing and the active case pool in six districts has over 10,000 patients. Ernakulam has 21,854 patients in its active case pool, followed by Kozhikode 18,466, Malappuram 12,832, Kannur 11,300, Thrissur 11,209 and Kottayam, 11,141 patients.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported a whopping 3,980 new cases on Wednesday, followed by Kozhikode 2,645, Thrissur 2,293, Kottayam 2,140, Thiruvananthapuram 1,881, Malappuram 1,874, Kannur 1,554, Alappuzha 1,172, Palakkad 1,120, Kollam 943, Pathanamthitta 821, Idukki 768, Kasaragod 685 and Wayanad 538.

