2.24 lakh children given polio drops
Kozhikode
Kozhikode has managed to administer polio drops to 98% of children aged up to 5 in the district, District Medical Officer V. Ummer Farooq has said. A release quoting him said on Wednesday that 2.24 lakh children have been given the drops so far.
As many as 1,97,425 were given the drops in booths, 21,552 at their homes, and 4,627 in transit, the release said.
