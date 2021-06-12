2,234 more test positive in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 June 2021 20:54 IST

The COVID-19 test positivity rate stood at 15.79% in Thiruvananthapuram district on Saturday when 2,234 more people were diagnosed with the disease from among 14,143 people who were tested during the last 24 hours. While 2,167 people recovered from the illness, the number of active cases stood at 14,147.

Fourteen healthcare workers were among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The death toll grew by 29 to reach 2,305 on the day. The recent deaths that have now been attributed to COVID-19 were reported between May 23 and June 11.

The district administration placed 3,571 people in quarantine, taking the total number of people being supervised for COVID-19 symptoms to 54,193. A total of 4,588 people were permitted to conclude self-isolation after completing the mandated period without developing symptoms.

