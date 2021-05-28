22,318 fresh cases as TPR dips further to 16.4%

Thiruvananthapuram

28 May 2021 20:30 IST

Active case pool declines at good pace with 26,670 more recoveries

The State reported 22,318 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, when 1,36,068 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate is on its way down and registered 16.4% on the day.

The State’s active case pool is declining at a good pace for the past one week and with 26,670 recoveries being reported, the case pool is now 2,37,819.

However, there is no let up in hospitalisations, daily hospital admissions or deaths due to COVID.

Death toll

The State added 194 new deaths to the official toll on Friday, taking the cumulative fatalities to 8,257.

On Friday, with 3,677 persons getting admitted in hospitals, a total of 39,110 patients were being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in State in both public and private hospitals went up again on Friday and now stands at 3,972. More people had to be put on ventilator support on Friday and the number rose to 1,527.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, the active case pool declined further to 16,750. Yet, hospitalisations are going up every day in the district and as on Friday the district had 6,338 patients admitted to various hospitals. The hospital admissions on Friday alone numbered 519.

The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 24,70,872 cases.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 3,938, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 2,545, Kollam 2,368, Ernakulam 2,237, Palakkad 2,038, Thrissur 1,726, Kozhikode 1,697, Alappuzha 1,640, Kottayam 1,128, Kannur 974, Pathanamthitta 728, Kasaragod 534, Idukki 501 and Wayanad 264 cases.