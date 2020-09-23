Kerala

223 fresh cases in Pathanamthitta

The district here on Wednesday reported 223 fresh cases and 99 recoveries.

Of the fresh cases, 173 contracted the virus through local transmission while 25 cases had landed from abroad. The remaining 25 cases came from other States in the country.

Meanwhile, the authorities are yet to trace the contact source of at least 29 cases.

Pathanamthitta currently has 1,399 active cases and 12,718 contacts under surveillance.

