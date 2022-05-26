₹223-cr. drinking water project for Thrissur Corpn.
Corporation, 17 nearby panchayats will benefit
The Thrissur Corporation has been allotted a ₹223-crore project to solve the drinking water crisis in the corporation and nearby panchayats.
According to Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, the project is meant for Thrissur Corporation and 17 adjacent panchayats. The project included a water plant with 100 million litres a day (mld) capacity and distribution network.
The project, implemented with Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) aid, will ensure sufficient drinking water availability in Thrissur, the Minister said . There have been many complaints about the drinking water scarcity and quality of water in the Corporation.
