222 test positive in capital

A large number of destitute people in the city depend on philanthropists for a day’s meal. Scene shows food packets being distributed by the Fort Police at East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 July 2020 23:21 IST

203 people, mainly from coastal areas, get infection through local transmission

The district’s COVID-19 graph slid up as 222 people were diagnosed with the disease on Sunday. Six health workers and a police officer were among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

As many as 203 people contracted the infection through local transmission. A bulk of those infected hail from the coastal areas of the district that were part of the critical containment zone where triple lockdown is in effect.

The affected places include Puthiyathura (28 patients), Poonthura (23), Puthukurichy (20), Poovar (11), Pulluvila, Aruvippuram (9 each), Pozhiyoor (7), Anchuthengu, and Valiyathura (5 each).

Advertising

Advertising

Several people hailing from other parts of the city including Sasthamangalam, Peroorkada, Palayam, Thycaud, Pappanamcode, Nemom, Vattiyurkavu, and Vanchiyoor have also been diagnosed with the illness. The source of infection is unknown in the case of a Chenkal native.

A civil police officer attached to the Vattiyurkavu police station also tested positive for the infection. Five officials including the Circle Inspector have been quarantined.

The imported cases were reported among people who came from the United Arab Emirates, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu recently. Twenty-five, including one each from Alappuzha, Kollam and Pathanamthitta, recovered from the illness. Currently, 1,884 people are undergoing treatment for the disease in various hospitals and COVID-19 first line treatment centres in the district.

Concern at MCH

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran allayed concerns regarding the functioning of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here. Twenty employees, including nearly 10 doctors, contracted the infection within a week.As many as 150 employees, including around 40 doctors, have gone into quarantine. Those infected include those who were working in the non-COVID-19 wing.

According to Mr. Surendran, the development was along expected lines, considering the hospital has been at the forefront of COVID-19 treatment.

“As part of our strategy planned well in advance, the entire staff was divided into three batches. With 150 going into quarantine, an alternative arrangement will be implemented to ensure the functioning of the hospital remained unaffected,” he said.Steps will also be made to reduce crowding in the outpatient wing. Procedures other than emergency surgeries will also be limited. Besides, visitors’ entry will also be restricted.

DYFI office closed

The State committee office of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) here was closed after an employee tested positive for the infection. Many of its office-bearers including DYFI State secretary A.A. Rahim have gone into quarantine.