2.22 lakh students have taken Plus One admission after first two allotments: Minister

June 28, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Students and their parents need not have any apprehension regarding Plus One higher secondary admission, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The Plus One admission process was halfway through. Only after the third allotment was completed would a clear picture about the allotment emerge, the Minister said in a statement on Wednesday.

At present, 2,22,377 students had taken admission after the first and second allotments. In the third allotment, admission would be held to 84,794 seats. There were 3,841 seats in the sports quota. In all, 3,11,012 students would likely take admission across the three allotments.

Moreover, there were 23,914 seats in the community quota and 37,995 seats in the management quota, while 54,585 seats existed in the unaided quota. In all, there were 4,27,506 seats at present. The number of students who had passed the SSLC examinations was 4,17,944. Even if all students who passed the examinations took admission, there would be vacant seats in higher secondary.

Besides, there were 1,04,449 vacant seats in vocational higher secondary, polytechnic, and ITI taken together.

The government would try and address the concerns of students if they still had any, the Minister said. This was the reason 14 batches had been shifted to Malappuram. After the third allotment, taluk and panchayat level checks would be held, and if needed additional batches sanctioned in places experiencing seat shortage, the Minister said.

As per the admission statistics on the basis of the second allotment, 15,795 students who got allotment did not take admission.

Of the 1,39,661 students who took permanent admission, the maximum were in Malappuram – 19,346. Thiruvananthauram followed with 15,169 students taking permanent admission. In Palakkad and Kozhikode, 12,868 and 12,678 students, respectively, took admission. In Thrissur, 12,480 took permanent admission.

A total of 78,954 students took temporary admission, the maximum again in Malappuram – 12,647.

The third allotment would be held on July 1 to the seats left vacant owing to non-joining of students as well as the 68,094 reservation seats vacant after the second allotment that would be shifted to the general merit for the third allotment.

