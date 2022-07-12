221 cases registered under Operation Race in Wayanad

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) registered 221 cases in Wayanad district in 13 days under the Operation Race.

The special drive is aimed at reining in overspeeding and alteration of vehicles. Violators were slapped with a fine of ₹2,39,750.

Among the charges invoked were reckless driving, vehicle alterations, non-display or faulty display of number plates, and signal jumping, MVD sources said.