Kerala

221 cases in Kottayam

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kottayam continued to rise further with 221 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

According to officials, all persons contracted the virus through local transmission. Kottayam municipality led the tally with 45 persons including 10 employees of a private firm at Puthenangadi testing positive during the day.

Athirampuzha panchayat, where about 17 employees from two institutions tested positive, reported 24 cases. Meenadam had 14 cases while Pampady reported 12 cases. Cases were also reported from Changanassery, Kurichy, Manarcaud, Vazhappally, Nedumkunnam and Kooroppada.

With 92 recoveries, the number of active cases in Kottayam stood at 2,056.

