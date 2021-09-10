2.21 acres of puramboke land recovered in Kothamangalam

KOCHI

10 September 2021 14:36 IST

The district administration recovered 2.21 acres of puramboke land in Varapetti village at Kothamangalam as part of the special drive to reclaim encroached government land in Ernakulam.

A team of revenue officials led by District Collector Jafar Malik set up a display board stating that the 2.21 acres belonged to the government.

All government land that had been cleared of legal hurdles following encroachment will be reclaimed. It will be used for various government initiatives, he said.

The authorities will also recover land occupied by people who had not yet renewed the lease agreement for long, according to a communication.