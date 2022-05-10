220-KV Vizhinjam substation to be inaugurated today

May 10, 2022 21:12 IST

A newly constructed 220 KV substation of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will be inaugurated at Vizhinjam on Wednesday.

The substation is designed to cater to the spurt expected in electricity demand in the coastal region owing to the growth in tourism, national highway expansion, and the development of the Vizhinjam international seaport.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will inaugurate the 220 KV Vizhinjam substation at 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday. M. Vincent, MLA, will preside. Shashi Tharoor, MP, KSEB chairman and managing director B. Ashok, and District Collector Navjot Khosa will be present. The substation is part of the Transgrid 2.0 project aimed at strengthening the power transmission network within Kerala.

Power will be evacuated to the new Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) from the 220 KV Kattakada substation via a 10.2-km multi-circuit multi-voltage line and a 10.5-km 220 KV double-circuit line.

In due course, the new substation will also be linked to the 110 KV substations at Muttathara and Veli via underground cables.

Construction inauguration

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will inaugurate the construction of the 110 KV substation at Palode on Wednesday.

Once completed, the substation will ensure improved power supply to 42,000 consumers in the Nanniyode, Peringamala, Pangode, Kallara, Tholicode, Vithura, Panavoor, Anad, Chithara and Kadackal panchayats, the KSEB says.

Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty inaugurated the construction of the 110-KV substation at Thirumala on Tuesday. Mayor Arya Rajendran presided.