220 ha to be acquired for GIFT city in Aluva

The government has given the nod to acquire 220 hectares of land at Ayyampuzha village in Aluva taluk of Ernakulam for Global Industrial Finance and Trade (GIFT) city, an early-bird project under the upcoming Kochi-Bengaluru industrial corridor.
The Revenue Department’s nod on September 3 for acquiring the land comes close to the government’s administrative sanction for establishing and developing the GIFT city.
70 survey numbers
The District Collector, Ernakulam, has been asked to invoke the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013 (LARR Act, 2013) for acquiring the 220 hectares of land falling under 70 survey numbers in the Ayyampuzha village.
Coming up in the vicinity of the Kochi international airport, the aim is to bring investments for the trunk infrastructure to the tune of ₹1,600 crore and giving a boost to building PPP infrastructure worth ₹18,000 crore over the next 10 years.
This will create over 1.20 lakh direct and 3.6 lakh indirect employment opportunities and have a multiplier effect on the State economy.
A road map has been prepared to complete the project in a time-bound manner. The land acquisition is to be completed by February 2021 when the master plan will also be ready. Steps to obtain Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change clearance and other formalities will start in March 2021 and will be completed by May-June 2021.
