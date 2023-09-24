22 persons arrested as part of Operation D-Hunt

September 24, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kollam City Police have registered a total of 23 cases in various police stations and arrested 22 persons as part of Operation D-Hunt, a special drive to nab drug rackets.

The operation was conducted from 7 a.m. to 12 midnight on 23 September, under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Sony Oommen Koshy on the instructions of Kollam City Police Commissioner Merin Joseph. A total of 123 people were inspected with the maximum participation of law enforcers under Kollam, Chathannur and Karunagapally ACPs.

In connection with the special drive, 37.41 g of MDMA was seized, including 37.19 g from Eravipuram police station limits and 0.22 g from Karunagapally police station limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), possession of more than 10 g of MDMA is considered commercial quantity. 37.19 g of MDMA was found at the house of Akhil in Punthalathazham. As the accused ran away after seeing the police, he could not be apprehended. The search for him is on. Akhil is also accused in another case registered at Kilikollur police station in 2022, for smuggling large quantities of drugs.

Possession of more than 10 g of MDMA is punishable with imprisonment up to 20 years and a fine of ₹2 lakh.

Shan, a resident of Karunagapally was arrested by the police for the possession of 0.22 g of MDMA and 6.43 g of ganja.

During the special drive, 83.02 g of ganja was seized from various police station limits. While 32 g of ganja was seized from Kilikollur police station, 22 g from Chathannur, 15 g from Oachira, 11 g from Kollam West, 6.43 g from Karunagapally and 3.5 g from Pallithottam was seized and a total of nine cases have been registered.

Apart from this, 5 cases related to use of ganja beedi and 8 cases related to possession of banned tobacco products have been registered at various police stations and 48 packets of prohibited tobacco products were seized.

The inspections under Operation D-Hunt were carried out by police officials and District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team under Sub Inspector Shihas. District Crime Branch and Special Brach officials coordinated the inspections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.