22 of Malayalam’s choicest films to be shown at Keraleeyam fete

October 29, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Twenty two major mainstream hits of the Malayalam film industry will be featured as part of a film festival to be organised in connection with the State government’s Keraleeyam 2023 fest to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from November 1.

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy will be organising the six-day-long festival from November 2 in Kairali, Sree, Nila and Kalabhavan theatres, in association with the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.

The popular films to be screened include Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Godfather, Manichithrathazhu, Vaishali, Nakhakshathangal, Perumthachan, Kireedom, 1921,Manjil Virinja Pookkal, Yathra, Anubhavangal Palichakal, Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam, Nokketha Doorathu Kannumnattu, Kolilakkam, Madanolsavam, and Pranchiyettan and the Saint.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival will provide a rare opportunity for the younger generation to watch classic Malayalam films on the big screen. Five digitally restored films - Olavum Theeravum, Yavanika, Vasthuhara, Thambu, Kummatti - with better visual and sound quality will be part of the package. Around 100 Malayalam films will be screened in the four categories of classic films, popular films, children’s films, and women-oriented films. Popular films will be screened at Kairali, award-winning classic films at Sri, children’s films at Nila, and women’s films at Kalabhavan.

Entry to the festival will be free. Admission to the theatre will be on a first-come, first-served basis. A theatre will have four shows daily, with the first show starting at 9.30 a.m. In the classics category, 22 films including Chemmeen, Nirmalyam, Elippathayam, Piravi, Swapnadanam, Cheriyachante Kroorakrithyangal, Kabaninadi Chuvannappol, Prayanam and Ponthanmada will be screened. In the category of films by women directors, films produced by the KSFDC including Divorce, Nishidho, B 32 to 44, Nila and Yakshaganam directed by Sheela will be screened along with women-oriented films like Adaminte Variyellu, Novemberinte Nashtam, Mankamma, Parinayam and Ozhimuri.

In the children’s films category, 22 films including Pallotti 90s Kids, Newspaper Boy, Kummatti, My Dear Kuttichathan, Manu Uncle, 101 Chodyangal, Phillips and the Monkeypen will be screened.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.