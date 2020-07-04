22 new cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

04 July 2020 23:04 IST

Active cases rise to 183

The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 183 in Pathanamthitta, with 22 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.

168 recoveries

So far 352 cases have been reported from the district. Of this, 168 persons have recovered. One death has also been reported.

A 38-year-old man who came from Maharashtra on June 15, six-year old boy (Maharashtra, June 15), 39-year-old woman (Maharashtra, June 15), 55-year-old man (Tamil Nadu, June 16), 35-year-old man (Qatar, June 25), 32-year-old man (Kuwait, June 18), 52-year-old woman (Delhi, June 16).

A 41-year-old man (Delhi, June 18), 23-year-old youth (Kuwait, June 19), 33-year-old man (Abu Dhabi, June 25), 42-year-old man (Sharjah, June 23), 25-year-old youth (Sharjah, June 22), eight-year-old boy (Riyadh, June 24), 45-year-old man (Dubai, June 21), 57-year-old man (Riyadh, June 21).

A 53-year-old woman (Sharjah, June 13), 41-year-old woman (Sharjah, June 19), a 30-year-old man (UAE, June 20), 50-year-old man (Kuwait, June 13), 25-year-old man (Dubai, June 30), and a 47-year-old woman (Delhi, June 15) are the Non-Resident Keralites who tested positive on Saturday.

As per an official bulletin, 5,337 people are in quarantine at Corona Care Centres and houses in the district. Of this, 2,665 are from other States, 2,527 expatriates, and 145 contacts of infected persons.