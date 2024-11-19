22 museums established across Kerala in past eight years, says Minister

Minister for Registration, Museums, and Archaeology Ramachandran Kadannappalli has said that 22 museums have been established across Kerala in the past eight years. He was speaking at the State-level inauguration of the World Heritage Week held at the Payyambalam Handloom Museum on Tuesday.

Kannur, which previously lacked such institutions, was now seeing the implementation of seven museum projects, he said. Among these, the Handloom Museum in Kannur, Gandhi Memorial Museum in Payyannur, the historical archives museum at Kannur Science Park, and the Regional History Museum at Kandonthar have already been inaugurated.

The ongoing projects include AKG Memorial Museum at Peralassery, Theyyam Museum at Kadannappalli, and Mar Sebastian Valloppilly Memorial Migration Museum at Chempanthotty. The Minister noted that these museums aimed to narrate stories and preserve cultural heritage.

The Minister also inaugurated a special exhibition at the Handloom Museum showcasing traditional textiles of the Travancore dynasty, which were displayed at the Wembley Exhibition in London in 1924. These rare textiles, including a golden embroidered table mat, decorative mat doily, purple centre embroidered lace, and corset, are being exhibited publicly for the first time in 100 years as part of World Heritage Week. The exhibition will be on until November 20.

The event was presided over by Kannur Mayor Muslih Madathil. District panchayat president K.K. Ratnakumari and District Collector Arun K. Vijayan spoke.

A quiz competition on the theme Malabar’s Heritage was organised for students.

