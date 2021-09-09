22 more contacts test negative for Nipah virus

So far 68 under observation have been declared free from infection

Twenty-two more on the contact list of the Nipah victim Mohammed Hashim have tested negative for the virus. As many as 68 people have so far been declared free from the infection for the time being.

Health Minister Veena George told mediapersons in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday evening that seven of the samples were tested at the special facility set up at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The results of 15 other samples were declared earlier in the day. Ms. George said that of the 274 people on the contact list, of whom 149 were healthcare workers. There were 47 people from districts other than Kozhikode. Only seven on the list were symptomatic for the infection, but none of them have severe issues. They only have mild fever and headache, she said.

Meanwhile, no unnatural fever cases or unnatural deaths were reported in recent times in wards within a three-km radius of Hashim’s house. This was revealed in a house-to-house surveillance being conducted there since Tuesday.

However, there are 89 people with fever-like symptoms in these areas. But they have had no contact with Hashim. A Central team would soon visit the place, the Minister added.

It is learnt that the health-care workers who had tested negative for the virus would continue to be in institutional quarantine for some more days.